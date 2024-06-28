Hulk Hogan gives his thoughts on one of WWE’s fastest rising superstars, Bron Breakker.

The Immortal One spoke about the son of Rick Steiner during a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge. As always, Hogan states that it is on WWE to book Breakker correctly, but believes that he could be the top guy there.

He’s something else. He’s wise beyond his years. Number one, to be that intense and to know the red light’s on and to be able to stay in that zone, it’s very impressive. So, if they do the right thing with him, that could be your next Stone Cold, The Rock, or Hulk Hogan. He could be the guy.

Breakker has constantly drawn comparisons to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg due to his athletic agility, intensity, and ability to finish off opponents quickly. Hogan agrees with the comparison, adding that Breakker has some extra spice on his plate.

Yeah, a lot of similarities, a lot of similarities. He’s just got that extra spice. Bill [Goldberg] had a certain thing, I had a certain thing, The Rock had a certain thing. Bron Breakker has all of the above, plus he’s got a little extra spice on his plate. I mean, he’s ramped it up, and he’s just getting started. I can’t even imagine what’s going to happen when he really figures it out.

In his time with WWE so far Breakker has captured the NXT tag titles once and the NXT world title twice. He will challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at Money In The Bank.