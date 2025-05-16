Hulk Hogan’s new wrestling promotion has yet to debut, but the wrestling icon has his sights set on another challenge – reviving Hooters.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Hogan and his ‘Real American’ brand are aiming to acquire and revitalize companies that represent “freedom, grit, and good times.” One of the top names on that list is Hooters — the iconic bar and restaurant chain known for its wings and its trademark servers.

Terri Francis, CEO of Real American, explained the vision. He said,

“Hooters is more than just wings and nostalgia — it’s part of the American story. We see enormous potential to modernize the brand without losing its bold identity. Under our umbrella, Hooters will return to the spotlight as a symbol of unfiltered Americana — fun, fearless, and proudly American.”

Hooters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March as it sought to restructure its debt following several challenging years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to his beer label, Real American Beer, Hogan is set to launch his Real American Wrestling promotion later this year — part of a broader effort to build a brand empire rooted in old-school American energy and entertainment.

For the first time in WWE history, a single match was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The iconic bout between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Bret “The Hitman” Hart from WrestleMania 13 was honored during the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony.

During their speeches, both men paid tribute to Ken Shamrock, who served as the special guest referee for the legendary encounter. In a follow-up interview with the Toronto Sun, Shamrock reflected on being acknowledged during the event. He said,

“Yeah, I mean, it was an honor to hear my name mentioned at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Those guys absolutely deserve that recognition — they did an incredible job. I’ve said this before in interviews: I honestly wasn’t sure if I could actually referee a wrestling match. I knew what I was doing in fighting, but pro wrestling was a completely different world. I had some experience, but never in a role like that — and this wasn’t just any match. These guys were megastars. I just remember thinking, ‘I really hope I don’t screw this up.’ I didn’t feel like I could just fake it or phone it in. That was also the time I was transitioning into pro wrestling, and I didn’t know if I could act or build a character the way they did. But two or three minutes into that match, I honestly couldn’t tell if I was refereeing a wrestling match or watching an MMA fight. They made it feel that real. It was tremendous.”

Marc Mero recently opened up about his complicated history with Triple H, his first major rival in WWE. Their feud culminated in 1996 when Triple H captured his first Intercontinental Championship by defeating Mero. After that storyline wrapped, the two rarely crossed paths in the ring again.

In a recent appearance on “In The Weeds” podcast, Mero revisited that chapter of his career during a game of “Partner, Promo, Punch.” He said he would choose to punch Triple H, team with Diamond Dallas Page, and cut a promo on Steve Austin. Mero revealed that he always felt Paul Levesque (Triple H) didn’t like him, though he never understood why. Despite that tension, Mero expressed that he’d still be open to a genuine friendship — hypothetical punch aside.

Mero said, “For some reason, he never really liked me. I never knew why. We always had good matches, too, but I think there was some animosity when I left or when I first signed with WWE I was the first to get a guaranteed contract. It didn’t sit well with a lot of the guys. I’m so proud of what he’s done with wrestling. Not just himself, and becoming a multi-time world champion. The first belt he won was off me, becoming the Intercontinental Champion. Just to put away the animosity, let me punch you in the face, and let’s become friends.”

