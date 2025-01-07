Stephanie McMahon made a cameo on this week’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, as you can see below:

The WWE 2K25 video game is official.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Paul Heyman shut a door that had the “WWE 2K25” logo on it. As of this writing, there’s no word on when the new game will debut. But it usually comes around WrestleMania time.

The Undertaker took to Twitter following RAW to comment on his return to WWE on the Netflix premiere of WWE’s flagship show.

You can check out the video below:

The first #WWERaw EVER ✔️ The first #RawOnNetflix ✔️ I wasn’t going to miss the chance to be a part of history again! Congrats to the new champ, @RheaRipley_WWE. pic.twitter.com/8it9Z5X7W2 — Undertaker (@undertaker) January 7, 2025

Hulk Hogan was booed out of the building on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Hogan, who is a big time supporter of President-elect and convicted felon Donald Trump, was booed out of the Intuit Dome on Monday night.

During the premiere episode of RAW on Netflix, Hogan and Jimmy Hart came out on the stage where Hogan tried his best to speak as the crowd booed relentlessly.

Hogan announced that being a part of WWE was the greatest part of his life. He went on to say that he had many great partners over the years, but the fans were always his favorite.

Hogan promoted his Real American Beer brand before ripping off his t-shirt to reveal a “Netflix Is RAW” t-shirt. He ended his promo with his “Whatchya’ gonna’ do when WWE and Netflix run wild on you, brother!” as the crowd continued to boo.

WWE Hall of Famer HULK HOGAN is here on #RawOnNetflix! pic.twitter.com/OXpLwkzOFv — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025