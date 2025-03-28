Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you!”
The Hulkamaniacs in the Austin, Texas area will find out first-hand, as pro wrestling Hulk Hogan is scheduled for Real American Beer promotional appearances alongside fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, at various establishments.
Featured below is a press release that was sent out today with all of the details.
HULK HOGAN & REAL AMERICAN BEER TAKE ON AUSTIN, TEXASMeet the Legend & Celebrate RAB’s Momentum in the Lone Star State
WHAT: WWE legend and Real American Beer (RAB) co-founder Hulk Hogan is rolling into Austin, Texas to celebrate the surging momentum of Real American Beer in one of the brand’s top markets.
After explosive stops across the country, Hulk and his longtime friend, manager and WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart are bringing the RAB revolution to the Lone Star State. Fans can grab Real American Beer at the retail stops below for Hulk to sign or join the bar events where he and Jimmy will be pouring RAB, firing up the crowd and throwing a party only Real American Beer could deliver.
WHEN & WHERE:
Tuesday, April 1st
12:00 PM – 1:30 PM – Brookshire Brothers #115 (180 Town Center Blvd, Jarrell)
3:00 PM – 4:30 PM – Total Wine & More #510 (11066 Pecan Park Blvd Suite 117, Cedar Park)
6:00 PM – 7:30 PM – The Field House at the Crossover (1717 Scottsdale Dr Suite 160, Cedar Park)
Wednesday, April 2nd
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM – TXB (Kwik Check #68) (145 Lehman Rd, Kyle)
2:00 PM – 3:30 PM – Specs Brodie Lane #61 (4970 HWY 290 W, Austin)
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Armadillo Den (10106 Menchaca Rd, Austin)
WHY: Real American Beer is built for the people and made for good times. As one of the fastest-growing light beers in America, RAB is hitting Austin with full force, fired up by the energy and spirit that makes Texas great. Join Hulk, Jimmy and the RAB crew to crush a cold one.
ABOUT REAL AMERICAN BEER:
Co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer is a proudly American-owned and American-made premium light beer that delivers a crisp, clean, crushable taste at 4.2% ABV, 110 calories, and 4g carbs. Now available in 23 states and counting, RAB is on a mission to bring people together, one beer at a time. Learn more at therealamerican.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and X.