Hulk Hogan is once again rewriting history — this time claiming he wrestled Brock Lesnar following Lesnar’s exit from the UFC in 2011, despite that claim being easily disproven.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Hogan said,

“I’ve been in the ring with some really crazy wrestlers. Like, I got Brock Lesnar right after he left the UFC. I got in first.”

The problem? There’s no record of such a match ever taking place. Lesnar’s final UFC bout occurred at UFC 141 in December 2011. He rejoined WWE in April 2012, with his first match back taking place at Extreme Rules, where he faced John Cena — not Hogan.

In reality, the only televised match between Lesnar and Hogan occurred on the August 8, 2002 episode of SmackDown, nearly a decade before Lesnar’s UFC departure.

This is just the latest in a long line of questionable claims from Hogan, who has previously stated that he wrestled for “400 days in one year” — a feat even time itself can’t support.

In other Hulk Hogan news, the launch of American Freestyle Wrestling has become a hot topic in recent days, fueled by the involvement of wrestling legends Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff. With the promotion’s first event scheduled for August 30, fans are eagerly anticipating how the organization will distinguish itself in the competitive landscape of combat sports.

In a recent interview with Fox & Friends, Hogan shared an ambitious vision for the company. He said,

“This is freestyle wrestling, but now it’s professional because we’re able to pay the athletes. Izzy is our linchpin — he’s trained Olympic wrestlers, NCAA champions, and top college athletes. He helped us recruit elite talent and get them signed.”

He added, “We’re not trying to go head-to-head with Dana White or WWE. But our goal is to be just as big, if not bigger. This is an underserved market, and we’re here to change that.”

One gorilla might be able to take down 100 average men — but Bron Breakker isn’t your average man. So what happens when it’s 100 Bron Breakkers versus one gorilla? According to Bron, it’s no contest.

“We’re winning in record time,” Breakker said on Logan Paul’s vlog. He added, “I was a f***ing amateur wrestler my whole life.”

As for the game plan?

“Beat the sh*t out of that thing. Ten of us go in right away to distract it out of the gate.”