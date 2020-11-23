WWE Hall of Fame Hulk Hogan took to Twitter earlier today and shared some photos of A-list actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor in the MCU), who will be portraying the Immortal One in an upcoming biopic for Netflix. The former world champion comments on Hemsworth’s noticeable muscle growth, then jokes that he just needs to become better looking to accurately play the Hulkster.

He writes, “He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH.”

Hemsworth did mention in an old interview that he was planning on adding more muscle onto his frame for the project, and even stated that his workout routine would surpass what he was doing for the Marvel franchise. See Hogan’s tweet below.