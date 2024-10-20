Hulk Hogan doesn’t believe the polls that show Kamala Harris slightly leading Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election.

While appearing on FOX News on Saturday night, Hogan continued to campaign for WWE Hall of Famer and convicted felon Donald Trump.

While professing his love for Trump, Hogan said,

“Donald Trump is quick on his feet, man. He can pivot. He’s all smoke and mirrors, but when it comes down to business, he’s a businessman. You know like that economic forum where he schooled that guy who didn’t know a thing about tariffs?”

He continued, “So I hear what you’re saying about the polls, and it’s even-steven, but let me tell you something. I don’t believe the polls. It’s going to be a landslide. You know – ‘too big to rig’ brother is the theme here.”

