UPDATE: Steve Stasiak from “Book Pro Wrestlers” has provided some additional details from Hulk Hogan’s funeral, which took place on Tuesday. You can check out his notes below:

* Vince McMahon showed up unannounced and spoke to the mourners.

* Triple H, Kevin Nash, Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Linda McMahon were in attendance.

* 92-year-old Willie Nelson was at the funeral.

* A Donald Trump sticker was featured on Hogan’s casket.

* Brooke Hogan was notably absent.

* Fans, friends, and legends all stood together and Vince asked everyone to rise and give The Hulkster one last standing ovation. Everyone clapped until the tears took over.

Ric Flair took to Twitter to comment on the funeral, as you can see below:

Even In Heaven, He Sold Out Again. The Most Beautiful Funeral I’ve Ever Attended! EVERYONE Was There. From @KidRock, To @TripleH, To @VinceMcMahon, To @dennisrodman. The Whole World Showed Up To Pay Respect To The Greatest Of Them All! Rest In Peace Hulkster! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/Vf0ucpz1v2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 5, 2025

