Hulk Hogan has found Jesus brother.

The Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion in WWE, NJPW, and WCW took to social media earlier today and shared a video of him getting baptized. The Immortal One also writes, “Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love! pic.twitter.com/gB43hTcLU6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 20, 2023

The ceremony took place at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church.