The pro wrestling world lost arguably its’ most well-known legend ever last week, when Hulk Hogan died at age 71 on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

On what has officially been declared “Hulk Hogan Day” in Florida by the Governor of “The Sunshine State,” Ron DeSantis, August 1, 2025, the official death certificate issued by the state for the passing of “The Hulkster” was released.

TMZ.com shared the PDF document of the Hulk Hogan death certificate, which noted the common knowledge information about Terry Bollea, such as his height, weight and other basic stuff.

An interesting note included, however, is that Hulk Hogan was cremated, and that his remains are in Clearwater, Florida. The document also confirmed the recent story by Page Six in the New York Post regarding Hulk Hogan passing away due to a heart attack.

Rest in peace to Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea. Our condolences to the family and friends of ‘The Hulkster.’

Hulkamania will never die!”