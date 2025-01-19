We are just under 18 hours from when Donald Trump becomes President again. The 45th and soon to be 47th President of the United States took the stage at a rally at the Capitol One Arena in Washington DC and during his speech, he gave a shout ot the the new grandfather that is the “Immortal” Hulk Hogan.

Trump said: “Hulk Hogan is here! Some people are hard to find in a crowd. But, not the Hulk! All you have to say is “Hulk, stand up!” And, there is is! He’s easy to spot.”

Linda McMahon also got a shout out. Trump praised her business success with WWE. She is currently nominated to be Education Secretary with a vote for her approval expected in the coming days.

Dana White, who runs the UFC and was recently appointed to META in an attempt to fix their reputation after Facebook’s censorship of free speech especially as it concerned political matters and COVID in 2020 and 2021, also got a shout out from Trump. White spoke at the rally celebrating Trump’s November 5th, 2024 victory.

The ceremony concluded with the Village People performing their famed YMCA hit from 1978.