WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time world heavyweight champion Hulk Hogan shared a recent photo on his Instagram with current WWE star, Jinder Mahal.

The Immortal One would go on to endorse the Modern Day Maharajah, stating that Mahal could be the new generations “Hulk Hogan” if he were give the right push from higher-ups.

The old school respect with the new school #JinderMahal physicality,he’s a bad man brother,with the right push he could be the new generation Hulk Hogan,he’s got it all brother!!!!

Mahal has had some success in WWE, and received a WWE world title run in 2017 before dropping the title to AJ Styles. Check out Hogan’s post below.