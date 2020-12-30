In a recent interview with The Mirror’s Matty Paddock WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan spoke highly of superstar Matt Riddle and current WWE champion, Drew Mcintyre. Hear what the Immortal One had to say below.

On Riddle:

I’ve been watching him and he’s really got good instincts. He’s really got a good aptitude for understanding what needs to be done…. he would be the next one I’d put my money on.

On Drew McIntyre: