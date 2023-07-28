Hulk Hogan is a big fan of The Miz.

The Immortal One spoke about the A-Lister during a recent chat on Theo Von on The Weekend After. Hogan states that Miz is keeping the art form of pro wrestling alive in WWE, adding that Miz is just someone who “gets it.”

That brother is keeping this art form alive. Every time I see him, I tell him how much I love him for what he’s done because he understands this business a lot more than most of the guys do. There are probably two or three guys that I can pick up that understand the business. He’s one of them. He gets it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hogan went into great detail about his legal battles with Marvel Comics for the “Hulk” name and how he was eventually able to purchase the exclusive rights to the name for a much cheaper price than originally anticipated. You can read about that here.