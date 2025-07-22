On his radio show, Bubba The Love Sponge doubled down on claims that Hulk Hogan’s health is in serious decline, though he walked back previous suggestions that Hogan was near death. According to Bubba, the wrestling icon was transported home from the hospital to be kept “comfortable.” He said,

“Here’s what I got from my security guard. He [Hulk Hogan] was transported to his house, but he’s in a hospital bed. They’ve gone as far as they can go at the hospital. Now they’re keeping him comfortable.”

When asked if Hogan was in hospice care, Bubba clarified, “That’s not the words that were used… he’s not in such dire condition that he needs to be near an emergency facility. He’s stable enough to be at home.”

Bubba also described the reported secrecy surrounding Hogan’s return home. He stated, “The security guard said the measures they took to ensure no one saw him transported were like Michael Jackson-level stuff. Allegedly, it was all done through loading docks, with unmarked ambulances and an escort — all in the middle of the night.”

However, longtime friend and former WWE star Jacques Rougeau pushed back on the narrative. In a Facebook post, Rougeau said he spoke with Hogan’s son Nick, who assured him the situation has been exaggerated. He wrote,

“For those spreading rumors about my man HULK Hogan being between life and death — you are wrong. He’s slowly recovering from neck surgery and doing well. I just talked with his son Nick, and he told me all is well — he’s getting better.”

Hogan has been out of the public eye since May, and with conflicting accounts from two of his close associates, fans remain uncertain about the true state of the 72-year-old legend’s health.