Hulk Hogan’s health is in the news this week.

According to a former longtime friend of the pro wrestling legend, Bubba The Love Sponge, Hogan was hospitalized in Florida due to “heart failure.”

Apparently that is not true.

One source is reporting that according to those close to “The Hulkster,” while he has been hospitalized in recent days, it is not related to any heart issues.

Hogan is reportedly dealing with complications following recent neck surgery. Sources indicate the 71-year-old has experienced adverse reactions—unrelated to his heart—stemming from the cumulative toll of multiple surgeries on his back and neck over the years.

The former WWE Champion is expected to be discharged and return home later today.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)