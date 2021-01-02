WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently spoke with WWE UK to hype his upcoming appearance on the Raw Legends night, where the Immortal One will be joined by a number of greats from WWE’s past. During the interview he would also throw more praise at current WWE champion Drew McIntyre, stating that the Scottish Psychopath’s work has been “spot on.” Highlights are below.

On Drew McIntyre:

I’ve watched Drew McIntyre, and the years of training and in-ring experience, now he’s as legit as they come. He’s got the eye of the tiger look in his eyes. He’s got the body of a god. His work is solid, everything he does is spot on. His interviews are good.

What to expect from Raw Legends night:

Well, the fans should tune-in because you never know what to expect. I don’t even know what to expect. I’m going there just to have a great time, reminisce with friends, but when you’re talking about having Flair and Kurt Angle there, Big Show, Carlito… anything is possible. We could end up in the ring, brother. We could end up taking over the whole WWE in one given night. You don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s why I’m so excited.

