“The Immortal” Hulk Hogan will now live up to the moniker.

At WWE World, Triple H, Nick Hogan, and Jimmy Hart came together for a special moment, officially unveiling a brand-new Hulk Hogan statue.

The statue captures Hogan in classic fashion, complete with his trademark ear-cupping pose and a bronzed American flag, symbolizing the larger-than-life persona that defined an era.

“Immortal,” Triple H began the caption to an X post showing off the statue. “Stop by WWE World to see the newly-unveiled statue of The Hulkster on display all weekend.”

The celebration didn’t stop there, as WWE World is also home to the “Hulkamania Forever” exhibit.

The attraction features a wide range of Hogan-related gear, memorabilia, and interactive elements, giving fans an up-close look at the career of one of wrestling’s biggest legends. WWE also released footage of Nick Hogan exploring the exhibit during the festivities.

WWE’s honoring of Hogan will continue beyond WrestleMania weekend.

At the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Hogan’s legendary showdown with Andre The Giant from WrestleMania III will be inducted as this year’s Immortal Moment.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, hosted by The Miz and Michael Cole, takes place on Friday, April 17.