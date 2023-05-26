Hulk Hogan gives his thoughts on Cody Rhodes and his heartbreaking loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The Immortal One covered this topic during an interview with Alfred Konuwa from Forbes, where discussed his relationship with the American Nightmare’s father, the late great Dusty Rhodes. Hogan adds that Cody is “his boy” and finds his work in WWE exceptional, specifically calling attention to his gutsy performance against Seth Rollins at last year’s Hell in a Cell event.

Cody Rhodes is my boy. I was real good friends with his father, Dusty. And, actually, the last time I saw Cody was at Dusty’s funeral, we talked on the phone. If I see him do something crazy on TV, like with Seth Rollins or something when he tore that pec, I’ll text him. I said, “man, you had me hooked. That was perfect, man.”

As for Cody’s loss to Reigns at Mania Hogan states that this is just the warm up and that he will be the one to eventually put the spike in the Tribal Chief’s historic world championship run.

Believable all the way, so his time’s coming. This is just like a warm up. He’s getting in the mix. They’re getting that momentum built before he puts that spike in Roman, so it could get crazy.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hogan gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns approaching his 1,474 world championship title reign. You can read about that here.