Hulk Hogan is once again facing criticism for leaving a meet and greet early at a Montgomery event promoting his Real American Beer brand.

Many fans, including children, were disappointed after waiting for hours to meet Hogan. Several attendees expressed their frustration with the situation.

News 12 in the Hudson Valley has confirmed that Hogan left a meet and greet early. Several fans noted that they had waited hours at the Montgomery event, a tour stop to promote Hogan’s Real American Beer brand, in order to meet him.

One fan, Robert Taylor from New Windsor, told News 12 the following: “I was there with my son and daughter. It was an exciting day, especially for my son. They said he could only see up to number 200 and we were 185. My son had a little Pokémon card with him on it and he wanted him to sign it.”

His kids, who are 7 and 5 respectively, were left “empty-handed” after Hogan suddenly left. He added, “It was really quick. They just stood up and bolted along the back. Some lady was very upset, screaming and cursing. My son just started crying and a bunch of other kids were crying.”

Hogan has been in the Hudson Valley lately to promote his Real American Beer brand. Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino declared last Tuesday to be “Hulk Hogan Day” for his stop in Poughkeepsie.

The video that Taylor shared on social media shows fans booing and saying things like “You’re the worst!” and “Why did you do this?!”

Taylor says he “probably” won’t attempt to meet Hogan again if he comes back. He added, “If he had to leave, he could’ve walked down and shook people’s hands and said ‘Hey, I’m sorry we have to get going,’ rather than just leaving people stranded.”