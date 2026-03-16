WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was noticeably absent from the In Memoriam segment during the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony, despite his history of appearing in several Hollywood films.

Hogan, who passed away in July 2025, was one of the most recognizable professional wrestlers to successfully cross over into movies and television. However, when the Academy honored actors, filmmakers, and other entertainment figures who died over the past year during the televised tribute, Hogan’s name did not appear.

The omission extended beyond the broadcast itself. Hogan was also absent from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official In Memoriam page on its website, which usually includes a longer list of industry figures remembered for their contributions to film.

During his career, Hogan appeared in a number of films and became one of the most recognizable athletes to transition into acting during the late 1980s and 1990s. One of his most notable appearances came in Rocky III, where he portrayed Thunderlips opposite Sylvester Stallone. The role introduced Hogan to a broader mainstream audience and helped expand his celebrity beyond the world of professional wrestling.

Hogan later went on to star in several films of his own, including No Holds Barred (1989), Suburban Commando (1991), Mr. Nanny (1993), Santa with Muscles (1996), and 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain (1998). He also made cameo appearances in films such as Gremlins 2: The New Batch and Muppets from Space.

Hogan’s death in July 2025 marked the passing of one of the most influential figures in the history of professional wrestling. While his legacy is most closely tied to his impact inside the ring, his ventures into film and television were also a notable part of his career and helped cement his place in broader pop culture.

For many fans watching the ceremony, Hogan’s absence from the Oscars tribute stood out given his recognizable roles in several Hollywood projects over the years. Whether the omission was intentional or simply a reflection of how the Academy selects its honorees, it quickly became a topic of discussion among wrestling fans and film followers alike.