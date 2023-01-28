WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan reportedly underwent a recent operation that left him with mobility issues.

Hogan returned to WWE TV for Monday’s RAW 30th Anniversary show for a quick stage promo to open the show. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle noted on his latest “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast episode how he spoke with Hogan at RAW for around 30 minutes, discussing their health and injuries. Angle noted that Hogan recently “had the nerves cut from his lower body,” and now needs a cane to get around.

“Hogan had back surgery again,” Angle revealed. “He had the nerves cut from his lower body, he can’t feel his lower body. So, he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain, he has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything. So, now he can’t feel his legs so he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.”

Angle also commented on The Hulkster’s role at RAW 30.

“If you’re going to kick off the show, the 30th Anniversary of RAW, it should be Hulk Hogan,” Angle said. “He’s the name and face of the company. He’s the guy that revolutionized pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him.”

Hogan announced in July 2020 that he was set to undergo his 10th back surgery. WWE reportedly had plans to bring Hogan back to the ring at WrestleMania 26 that same year.

