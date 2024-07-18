Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you at the 2024 Republican National Convention …. brother?!

On Thursday, MSNBC confirmed that pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan will be speaking at the RNC on July 18, 2024.

“Two senior campaign officials confirmed to NBC News that Hulk Hogan will speak tonight at the RNC convention ahead of former President Trump formally accepting the GOP nomination for President of the United States,” MSNBC reported.

The RNC is also scheduled to feature appearances by UFC President and TKO Group executive Dana White, as well as Linda McMahon and others.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Donald Trump will accept the GOP nomination for the Republican party and will once again run for President of the United States of America.