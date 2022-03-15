WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away on Monday at the age of 63, following complications from hip surgery. For those who missed it, you can click here for tributes to Hall from several pro wrestling stars and companies.

One emotional tribute came from WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who learned of Hall’s passing while at his “Hogan’s Hangout” bar in Clearwater, Florida. Hogan began his speech to the crowd with Hall’s signature “Hey yo!” line and then said the following:

“Hey yo! Thank you guys for being here. We appreciate every one of you Hulkamaniacs, for life, brother. A short while ago, a good friend of mine just passed away, Scott Hall. So, in Jesus’ name I pray, thank you God for taking care of my brother. He took care of me when I was down and out, and everyone thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me. He put me back on the map. I love him so much, I can’t even explain it to you. He had a bunch of faults, but he was a good guy. He had a bunch of faults, but he was a good guy. I just want to let everyone know here tonight that he’s in our thoughts and prayers. He just passed. I had a real hard time getting my act together and getting over here. But bad times don’t last, but bad guys do. For the original Bad Guy, Scott Hall, that took Hulk Hogan and taught Hollywood Hogan to be a bad guy, I’ve got nothing but love for life, brothers.”

You can see footage of The Hulkster paying tribute to The Bad Guy below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.