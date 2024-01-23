Hulk Hogan is a big admirer of Dusty Rhodes, and names the American Dream as the person who got him hooked on professional wrestling.

The Immortal One spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he says he “lived for Dusty Rhodes” during his early days watching the product in Tampa.

It was Dusty Rhodes who was the one who got me hooked on wrestling. If Dusty Rhodes was not on TV on Saturday or Sunday morning here in Tampa, we were pissed off. We lived for Dusty Rhodes. I loved the matches, but the interviews alone, man–those were incredible. My whole senior year of high school, I lined up my study hall, shop class, and physical ed were classes where I could hide with my friends and wrestle. We’d hide in shop and wrestle, imitating Dusty and Dick Murdoch and the Great Malenko. Those are some of my favorite memories of high school. We all loved Dusty.

He continues…

If it wasn’t for Dusty, none of this happens. He was the main reason I got focused on pro wrestling.

