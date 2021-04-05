During his appearance on After The Bell, Hulk Hogan picked Drew McIntyre and Edge to emerge victorious from their respective title matches at Wrestlemania 37. Here’s what he had to say:

Bobby [Lashley], his accolades are a mile long. He’s the real deal, brother. He’s a real badass. I’m really hooked on Drew McIntyre. Something about his presence, something about his intensity. He loves this business, he thinks wrestling 24 hours a day. I’ve been in his corner since day one, so I’m really hoping that Drew steps up and things go his way. As far as the other main event, they turned that into a three-way, so that’s kind of like ‘jump ball’ time. It’s going to be pretty crazy, but Edge has made a heck of a showing as of late. He looks like he’s really hungry, and in my opinion, I’d love to see it go Edge’s way. Nothing against Daniel [Bryan] or Roman Reigns. Roman, I’ve been following since he’s a kid. I know how intense he is. But for some reason, when I saw Edge standing over both those guys with a chair, I looked into his eyes and he looks like a bad, dangerous man right now.