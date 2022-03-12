WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently appeared on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and was asked about a potential return to the ring, and if there may be one more match down the line.

“No,” Hogan said. “I mean, the last 10 years I’ve had 23 surgeries. You know, 10 back surgeries. Both hips, both knees. Forget it.”

The Hulkster named WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as who he’d like to wrestle if he were able to.

“The first one I’m trying to pick off would be Roman,” Hogan said. “Roman, you know, then I’d like to get to Brock but good God, I’d be in a wheelchair by the time I’d get done with that.”

