Hulk Hogan appeared on FOX News for an interview this week that has been garnering some buzz on social media.

Why?

“The Hulkster” gave his opinion on the Kendrick Lamar Halftime performance from the NFL Super Bowl 59 game this past weekend.

When asked by the host of the program for his thoughts on the performance by the hip-hop star, who took home several Grammy Awards for the “Not Like Us” song that concluded the memorable 2025 Halftime Show, Hogan claimed he “couldn’t understand a word that was being said.”

“Bro, I couldn’t understand a word that was being said, man,” Hogan said. “I had my volume turned up.”

Hogan continued, “I had a bunch of people yelling and screaming at the house, and I really didn’t know what was going on, man.”

Watch footage of Hulk Hogan’s interview from FOX News where he talks about this below.