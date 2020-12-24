Hulk Hogan is soft-opening his new restaurant this coming weekend in Clearwater, Florida.

Hogan’s Hangout will be located at 499 Mandalay Avenue. Here is the promotional material on the restaurant’s website:

THERE’S ONLY ONE PLACE TO HANG OUT ON THE BEACH, AND THAT’S RIGHT HERE, AT HOGAN’S HANGOUT!

Come in off of Clearwater beach and enjoy the best beach eats and drinks, brother. Enjoy two floors of the coolest destination on the beach. We offer an extensive menu with something for everyone and drinks you will never forget. Don’t miss out on your chance to own the limited collection of exclusive Hogan’s Hangout merch. From shirts to Hogan’s signature Bicep Mug.

For more information about the place, visit www.HogansHangout.com.