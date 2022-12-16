The NWO, a stable that included Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, was created in the middle of the 1990s in WCW. Although Hogan, Nash, and Hall were the faction’s founding members, many more wrestlers passed through the group during the course of its existence.

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, formerly known as Syxx in the WCW, was one of those wrestlers. Hogan spoke about Waltman when appearing on the Ringside Collectibles YouTube channel.

“He was rock solid, man, he was on the team,” Hogan said. “I couldn’t figure for a while if he was loyal to D-Generation X or to the NWO. He kind of bounced back and forth, but he was a really good friend, man. I didn’t really get to know him until a couple of years into the run, but he turned out to be a really solid friend.”

