Hulk Hogan’s ongoing promotional tour for his “Real American Beer” brand in the New York market continues to spark controversy, with several stories highlighting his early departures from events and changes in expectations.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, a recent signing in the Hudson Valley resulted in several children becoming upset (and crying) after waiting hours to meet Hogan, only to see him leave before signing for the first 250 fans who had wristbands as promised.

At another signing in Carmel, NY, Hogan only signed cases of his beer, which fans were required to purchase, despite the event being advertised as a free meet-and-greet where fans of any age could have anything signed. He declined to sign personal items like baseball cards, citing restrictions.

During his latest appearance in Newburgh, NY, Hogan arrived more than an hour late, cut a very brief promo, handed out beer cans, and left without signing anything at all.

Jimmy Hart, who accompanied Hogan, signed for fans without issue.

As of this writing, Hogan’s representatives have not responded to any requests for comment.

During a recent interview with Brandon Tierney & Sal Licata on WFAN, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins revealed that he’ll likely retire from the ring at the age of 45. He said,

“I’ll be 39 in May. 45, maybe, really sounds alright to me.”

He continued, “It’s kind of going to depend on what I do in the next few years as far as outside of WWE or behind the scenes in WWE. Both of those things are appealing to me. Just have to figure out what that feels like. I feel good right now. I feel very good.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on a possible Triple Threat Match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. He said,

“It looks like we’re probably gonna get Roman, Punk, and Seth in this three-way at WrestleMania. Where will Heyman’s alliance be? Will it be with Punk? Will it be with Roman? What’s the favor? But I cannot wait, f*** five stars … as one of the boys, I’m telling those men involved, those four men involved – Seth, Punk, Roman, and Paul Heyman – you get two thumbs up from me. And two thumbs up from me means more than any f****n’ star rating that’s out there.”

In a new video on his YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley commented on working as a producer in WWE, why the role ended, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the video below:

On why his producing role in WWE ended: “So my reasonings for leaving the WWE as a producer wasn’t totally my fault. In other words, I didn’t really want to leave. I enjoyed myself, but unfortunately, I got a phone call that stated that my position was no longer needed at that time where I was and that they were going to release me as a producer.”

On being upset about the news: “I gotta say, I was visibly upset. I was bothered by it because I really like working with the talent working behind the scenes. I went from hating being a producer to actually loving it. So it was one of those things where I really enjoyed doing it, but yet it was sad for me to leave. I’ve always said I was probably going to come back and do more business with them, but, again, you never know what could happen in the future. So I keep the door open as much as I possibly can.”

On producers not getting the credit they deserve: “Let me just say this: the producers don’t get the credit they deserve, they really don’t. You don’t realize how much as a producer, you have to go through, not only dealing with the big boss when he gets upset, but now talent when they get upset. How do you get both sides to make it work? You, as the producer, have to be the buffer, and that means you have to be the one that plays to both sides to try to figure out how you’re going to make this work.”

On the importance of the producer’s role: “This is why a producer’s job is so important. So, I’m sure one day I’ll be back doing my thing with them and being a producer because I love working with the talent behind the scenes. Don’t get me wrong, I miss wrestling, I miss being in front of the camera, I miss performing for you guys, but I also found a love working behind the scenes, not only that, but helping the younger talent get to the level that we were at.”

Tommy Dreamer has praised WWE’s production team for the way they handled Roman Reigns’ return during the Steel Cage match on this week’s episode of RAW.

Reigns made a dramatic entrance at the end of the match, pulling Seth Rollins out of the ring and allowing Rollins to win over CM Punk. However, Reigns then assaulted both Rollins and Punk.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Dreamer praised the way the segment was produced.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On how production handled the reveal: “You heard the rumble of something is going on, but you never saw it until the time they wanted you to see it. This is why production, agents, all the behind the scenes things are perfect, ’cause once somebody grabbed Seth Rollins when he was in the corner and pulled him out, you were like, what the hell.”

On what the moment reminded him off: “There’s millions of people watching on Netflix. There’s millions of people watching on social media. The pull out, and then the reveal, once it happened and you saw it, oh my God. If I could compare this to movies, the roar of the crowd was like [a] Friday the 13th, the more that music’s coming, and then it stops, and then you have the reveal of Jason, that’s what you got with Roman Reigns.”