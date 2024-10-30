WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has provided an update on his WWE contract.

Back in September of this year, Hogan announced that he had inked a new five-year deal with WWE. Previously, Hogan claimed that he had re-signed with the company in October 2023.

While appearing on the “PBD Podcast,” the WWE legend was asked about whether he was done with wrestling. He said,

“Last year, year and a half ago, I signed a five-year deal with WWE, and it’s not a legends deal, there’s a lot more to it than that. But we’ve got a ton of projects, documentary stuff, movie stuff.”

Hogan also claims a documentary on his life and career will be coming soon.