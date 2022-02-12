A video has surfaced online of the Immortal Hulk Hogan partying with the legendary Ric Flair somewhere in Tampa Florida, which included the former multi-time world champion calling the Nature Boy the greatest wrestling in the world.

Hogan would later claims the #2 spot for himself before giving special mention to Stone Cold Steve Austin as #3.

Hogan states, “Well, let me tell you something brother! I want everybody in here, on the one, two, three, to give me a ‘Wooo!’ for the greatest wrestler of all time. One! Two! Three! Wooo! Hey thank you guys for coming out. This is the greatest wrestler of all time, Ric Flair.”

He later adds the following on Austin: “In honor of the third greatest wrestler ever, ’cause he’s [points at Flair] #1, I’m #2. In honor of the third greatest wrestler of all time, that no good [inaudible] Rattlesnake, Steve Austin. Somebody give me a hell yeah!”

You can check out the video below. (Thanks to WrestlingNews.Co for sharing)