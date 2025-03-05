CM Punk is no longer listed for WWE’s European tour dates in Glasgow (March 24) and London (March 31), as WWE has removed him from the advertised talent for those events.

While he was never officially confirmed for these dates, he was initially included in the roster. However, Punk is still scheduled to appear at several other European tour stops, including events in Brussels, Bologna, Belfast, Nottingham, London, Vienna, and Amsterdam. The tour runs from March 14 to 31, building up to WrestleMania 41 in April, where Punk is expected to face Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a triple threat match.

Hulk Hogan recently shared his thoughts on John Cena’s heel turn during the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, where Cena turned on Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock after two decades as WWE’s top babyface. Hogan drew parallels between Cena’s turn and his own iconic heel turn in 1996, when he joined forces with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to form the New World Order (nWo).

In a new interview with Justin Barrasso of “Undisputed,” Hogan opined on Cena’s turn. He said,

“It’s one of the best heel turns I’ve seen in a long, long time. All the major players were involved. I can’t say enough about The Rock, too–he was incredible. They did it right, I’ll tell you that.”

He added, “It’s going to work as long as John wants to stay plugged in. I don’t know his schedule or how many days he’ll work, but he definitely has everyone’s attention. Plus, The Rock is involved, too. This could heat up more than anyone is expecting. It could be so hot that it’s crazy, which will lead to a WrestleMania match you’ll never forget.”

The Guinness World Records has recognized John Cena for breaking a new record.

After holding the record for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Cena now holds the record for the longest run as a “face” in WWE without turning “heel.” This record was acknowledged following his shocking heel turn at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, where he attacked Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock.

Cena had been the top babyface for 20 years, despite fan requests for him to turn heel. Triple H noted that Cena is challenging himself as he approaches the end of his career this year. Despite the heel turn, Cena continues to share inspirational quotes on social media.