“Hulk Hogan: Real American” makes a strong early impact on Netflix.

The new four-part documentary on the legendary wrestling figure pulled in three million views during its first week of release, according to Netflix Tudum.

The series officially premiered on April 22.

On the charts, the limited series landed at No. 5 globally and also secured the No. 5 spot in the United States rankings, showing steady interest from both domestic and international audiences.

The documentary takes a deep dive into the life and career of Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, chronicling his rise to superstardom in the wrestling world along with the controversies that followed him throughout his career.

It also features Hogan’s final interview, recorded prior to his passing in July 2025, adding an emotional layer to the project for longtime fans.