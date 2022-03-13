The legendary Hulk Hogan recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss his WrestleMania 2 feud with King Kong Bundy, and why the Immortal One enjoyed working with the big man. Highlights from the interview are below.

His thoughts on working with King Kong Bundy:

What I always said about him is, when I saw his face, ‘that’s a good looking man’. King Kong Bundy was a good-looking guy. A lot of people never saw that because of the shaved head and he was so big, but he was a good-looking man when he was younger. I didn’t pay much attention to him when we both got old but when he first started wrestling. Austin idol is huge as well. He had that same face, just so huge as Mike McCord that you couldn’t tell he was a good-looking guy, but that’s how Bundy was. He was always nice to me. He was just heavy-handed as hell.

On their WrestleMania 2 steel cage showdown:

WrestleMania 2 was a good one man because that was a weird deal to have that thing in three different locations. To wrestle him to have him in that little storyline if everything went awry and screwed up everything, if everything fell off into the ocean in New York and Chicago, we’d have still held our own. We’d have been okay.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)