Paul Heyman recently revealed that there was originally a long-term plan for The Rock and Travis Scott to play major roles in John Cena’s heel turn storyline, but those plans ultimately fell through.

Speaking on a recent edition of “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Heyman explained that both The Rock and Scott were intended to have a continued presence following their involvement at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where they assisted in the beatdown of Cody Rhodes, solidifying Cena’s turn.

While Travis Scott later made an appearance at WrestleMania 41, The Rock hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Heyman acknowledged that the storyline had a clear direction, but factors behind the scenes led to its derailment.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On there being a planned payoff: “There was. It fell apart and we moved forward without it.”

On the rumors of heat on Scott and if he’s done with WWE: “I don’t know if he’s done. Any meeting that I was in that involved Travis Scott, I got along with him fine. Have I heard things? I have. Do I know the accuracy of it? Haven’t heard Travis’ version of it. Like his music, like his taste in women that he has children with, wish I was dating one of those sisters. I’m not, he was married to one. He’s doing better in his personal life than I am.”

On The Rock’s absence: “I don’t know what happened with Dwayne. That’s something you should have Dwayne come into these beautiful Yahoo studios and answer for himself. I don’t know. Or have Brian Gerwitz come in and I’m sure he can tell you their side of the story, I don’t know. Especially WrestleMania, I had enough on my plate, I wasn’t really concerned with what happened with Cody Rhodes and John Cena’s storyline.”

During a recent appearance on the “Bubba Army” podcast, Brooke Hogan addressed her estrangement from her late father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Brooke revealed that her father declined to walk her down the aisle at her wedding.

She also stated that the wedding ceremony was intended to be a small, intimate event and would not have included her stepmother, Linda Hogan. Brooke said,

“My dad knew we were going to get married because Steve [Oleksy, husband] had to ask him. I was like ‘Well, I want you to walk me down the aisle.’ And he goes: ‘I don’t… Nope… I don’t do weddings; I don’t do funerals anymore.’ I said ‘Dad, even for me?’ He goes: ‘Nope, you guys have fun. You got my blessing, but, like, I’m not… You know… You can’t get me to leave the beach. And I asked my dad: ‘Dad, for real, if you had to go back in time and, you know, have kids, would you do it ’cause Steve and I are thinking about having kids?’ and he said no. So, that kind of really broke my heart, but I was like alright, he’s being honest, you know, maybe he’s got his reasons or whatever, so no big deal.”

Brooke was absent from Hulk Hogan’s funeral, which took place on Tuesday in Clearwater, Florida.

Hogan, aged 71, passed away on Thursday, July 24, following a cardiac arrest.

WWE President Nick Khan isn’t fond of out-of-office replies, which are automated email or text responses sent to individuals attempting to make contact while the recipient is away from the office.

During a recent appearance on “The Varsity” podcast, Khan said,

“I just don’t understand why any human would do that. Basically, if someone emails you, it’s typically because they need a question answered or they need something. It’s in our hiring practice, you know Chris Legentil, who is not only our head of comms [communication], but our head of talent. Chris is never an out-of-office guy. If you call Chris Legentil at 3 AM, he’ll answer on the first ring and say, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ In addition to out-of-office email replies that drive me crazy, the ‘Hey, I’m tired.’ That drives me crazy. Everyone is tired. ‘I’m so busy.’ I read an article years ago, ‘I’m busy is a way of saying I’m important,’ which I get, so assume everyone is busy. You’re busy every day. Are there days where you’re like, ‘No one has texted me, I don’t have anything to do.’ It just doesn’t work that way. No out-of-office replies here. No, ‘I’m busy.’ No, ‘I’m tired.’”

Khan serves as the President of WWE and sits on TKO’s Board of Directors.