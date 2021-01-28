Hulk Hogan took to Twitter on Wednesday night to remember Andre The Giant, who passed away 28 years ago.

The two had a legendary program over the years, most notably, they headlined WrestleMania 3 on March 29, 1987, at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.

Hogan successfully retained the WWE Title over the legendary pro wrestler in the headliner. He wrote the following:

“28yrs ago Andre passed,my big brother,he taught me respect for our business and also taught me how to work using my instincts and my connection with the crowd. His timing was perfect and made me understand the greatest matches are the ones that u don’t talk about beforehandRIPHH”