Hulk Hogan Remembers Regis Philbin

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Twitter to share his condolences for the passing of legendary television host, Regis Philbin, who passed away yesterday in his home in Manhattan at the age of 88. WWE has since issued a statement remembering Philbin’s contributions to the world of professional wrestling.
The Immortal One writes, “Regis philben was great, knew how to work and sold it!!! RIP,” before sharing a video of an appearance he made on Philbin’s show in 1994.
In a separate tweet, he later adds, “Regis was the only show I was always excited to do. Regis was a real pro and I could always count on him sneak attacking me every time I was a guest on the show,RIP my brother Love you HH.”
#regisphilben was great, knew how to work and sold it!!! RIP https://t.co/gRsm4RmglR
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 26, 2020
#Regis was the only show I was always excited to do. Regis was a real pro and I could always count on him sneak attacking me every time I was a guest on the show,RIP my brother Love you HH pic.twitter.com/E5IajiV3KU
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 26, 2020
