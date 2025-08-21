Hulk Hogan may have fallen victim to medical malpractice — malpractice that could have ultimately cost him his life — according to sources connected to the investigation into his death.

TMZ Sports is reporting that the Clearwater PD’s report on the 911 response to Hogan’s Florida home states an occupational therapist was present when the WWE legend suddenly stopped breathing.

According to the report — which is currently sealed — the therapist informed officers that Hogan had suffered medical malpractice. The therapist claimed that during a recent surgery — either a heart procedure or a neck operation — the surgeon allegedly severed Hogan’s phrenic nerve.

The phrenic nerve is critical to stimulating the diaphragm, which controls breathing. Sources say Hogan did not suffer a dramatic chest-clutching episode before his death; instead, he simply stopped breathing. It was his wife, Sky, who noticed his breathing had halted and called 911.

It is said that officers at the scene discussed the therapist’s claims, and that exchange was captured on body camera footage. It’s also believed the direct conversation between the therapist and officers was recorded on body cam as well.

Meanwhile, Hogan’s daughter Brooke has publicly called for an autopsy.

Hulk Hogan’s widow, Sky, confirmed to TMZ Sports that the wrestling icon’s phrenic nerve was “compromised” during a recent surgery.

She confirmed that an autopsy has already been completed, though she chose not to disclose the findings.

Sky also noted that Hogan’s body has not yet been cremated.