WWE and On Location have removed the Hulk Hogan Real American Suite Package from their WrestleMania 41 offerings.

Originally priced at $9,500, the package was later reduced to $6,950 before being completely removed. The package included a seat in a premium suite for both nights of WrestleMania 41, all-inclusive food and drinks, Hulk Hogan-themed souvenirs, a Topgolf event hosted by The Miz, and a meet-and-greet with Hogan. The link to the package now leads to a “Not Found” page.

Hogan recently faced boos during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere. While he blamed it on his heel turn from many years ago, others have blamed it on his support for Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Hogan upset several children by leaving a meet and greet early, leaving them in tears.

Additionally, Hogan and his Real American Beer brand are facing a negligence lawsuit after a woman was reportedly hit by a beer can at a promotional event for the beer at Thirsty Cowboys on August 19, 2024.

UPDATE: The link to Hogan’s On Location page has been added back for the time being.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has filed a trademark for “Real Canadian Beer.” The trademark was filed on March 22, 2025.

You can check out the official trademark description below:

“Beer; Beer, ale, lager, stout and porter; Malt beers; Non-alcoholic beers; Flavoured beers”

As many of you know by now, Hulk Hogan has a beer brand called “Real American Beer.”