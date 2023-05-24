Shane McMahon once pitched a WrestleMania 39 match between he and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Hogan appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani today and recalled how McMahon called him with the pitch. Hogan turned the offer down because of his health, but Hogan is open to having a retirement match at WrestleMania 40 next year.

“Shane McMahon called me,” Hogan recalled. “He goes, ‘You got one more in you, old man?’ I said, ‘Take it easy with the old man stuff, brother.’ I said, ‘What do you want to do?’ He goes, ‘All you got to do is stand in the middle of the ring and I’ll come to you.’ I said, ‘Well, right now my back needs a little more work but that’s something we can talk about next year.'”

Hogan continued and confirmed that he is interested in a retirement match.

“I’ve always wanted to have a retirement match but right now, I’m not moving around the way I should be,” he said. “So I’m going to keep working, keep training and keeping doing rehab and see where I’m at about six months from now. All I’ve found out in the wrestling business, brother, is that you never say never.”

Hogan also pointed to how we’re coming up on the 40th anniversary of his WWE Title win over WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, which came on December 26, 1983 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He revealed how Mattel will be marking the milestone.

“January 23, 1984, I beat the [Iron] Sheik. That’s coming up [next] year, that’s the 40th Anniversary,” he said. “I know Mattel’s got a full-court press on products and action figures and stuff. It’s the 40th Anniversary, anything’s possible, I just never dreamed I would even think about being 70 years old and getting in the type of shape in would take to walk the walk again but like I said, anything’s possible.”

