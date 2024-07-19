Hulkamania is running wild…at the Republican National Convention.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was announced as a speaker for tonight’s RNC event (night four) earlier in the day, with the former world champion comparing this moment in time to when he slammed Andre The Giant at WrestleMania 3.

"Trump is my hero"

"My Speech Tonight will be like slamming Andre the Giant"

"I didn't want to be silent anymore" Oh boy, Hulk Hoganpic.twitter.com/xrFI6dFXmp — Peps (@Peps_Wrestling) July 18, 2024

If that wasn’t enough, Hogan then made his speech at the convention and went full 1980s Hogan by ripping off his shirt and recalling when he defeated Randy Savage at Trump Tower at WrestleMania 5.

You can check out the full speech below.

Hogan recently did an interview where he called Bron Breakker the next big guy in WWE. You can read about that here.