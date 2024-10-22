Hulk Hogan continues to make the media rounds to support former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on FOX News with Jesse Watters on Monday night, Hogan continued to praise his good friend and convicted felon.

At one point, Hogan appeared to imply that a woman’s job is to stay at home while the man goes out and provides for his family.

Hogan said, “Well brother, at the end of the day, there’s a chain of command. Our Lord and Savior. The wife and the husband and the kids. At the end of the day, the mother is to nourish but the man is to protect, serve and provide. So at the end of the day, that’s what this is all about. Is being a real man. Being a real American and getting this country – making it how – not how it used to be – but how it should be brother.”