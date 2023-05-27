Hulk Hogan gives his thoughts on AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion worked for several companies in his lifetime, including AWA, NJPW, WCW and of course, WWE. Hogan recently spoke with Forbes about AEW, a promotion he’s never appeared for, and what he thinks about their current product.

I do follow AEW. I think they’re onto something. I think, like, whenever you’re a race car driver, if you want to get really, really good at driving you need a lot of seat time. I think those boys at AEW—there’s a lot of professionals there. I think the whole company needs a little bit more seat time. Even though they’re going head-to-head and doing their thing, all that time being on the road.

The Immortal one continues, stating that AEW is still in a growing process but feels like they are making headway each and every week. He adds that having competition is beneficial to all of professional wrestling.

I just got to feel it is a growing process, and they’re getting more momentum each and every week. So they’re not going away, they’re not going anywhere and it should be interesting to see how this pans out. But it’s great to have competition because now the talent has choices and they’re not locked into a one dimensional type of lifestyle. They can make choices and go back and forth, and there’s still Japanese companies too. So AEW’s on track, bro. They’re doing great.

