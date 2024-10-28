WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan continues to campaign for former President Donald Trump.

During a recent appearance on the “PBD Podcast,” The Hulkster revealed that he rejected ‘intimate’ dinner invitations from both Madonna and Cher.

Hogan said, “Then there was another time when Madonna put out that S&M book—I can’t remember what they called it. She had a party in New York City, and I was at the Garden that night. She sent a car to pick me up to come to her party. And once again, I was with my wife, so I’m not doing that stuff. But yeah, those things catch you off guard, and that’s when you kind of realize that the character crosses over into that world.”

The thing that really got me with the whole celebrity thing was when I was sitting at the Twin Towers one day with my wife at Vince’s birthday party. This cop comes up, taps me on the shoulder, and I said, ‘Yes?’ So, now I’m sitting with my wife, right? And the guy goes, ‘Oh, Cher sent her limo for you—it’s downstairs. She wants you to come over and have dinner with her.

I’m like, ‘Cher? What are you talking about?’ And he says, ‘No, the Cher, the singer!’ I didn’t know what to make of it. I said, ‘Get out of here, what are you talking about?’ But you know, it was kind of weird because she just thought she could send a car, and I’d jump in and go running over there. No, no, Brother, come on. I was with my wife—I wouldn’t do that anyway.”

Hogan would go on to share his wife’s reaction to these situations, saying:

“She was kind of used to this. She was kind of around. I started wrestling in ’77. She came into the picture in 81 or 82, so she was used to seeing the craziness. Just another WACO situation, we were getting hit with everyday.”

Hulk Hogan was married to Linda Claridge from 1983 to 2009. He later married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 and divorced her in 2021. Hogan is currently married to Sky Daily.