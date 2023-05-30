Hulk Hogan gives his thoughts on WWE’s recent sale to Endeavor, and what that means for Vince McMahon.

The Immortal One discussed this topic during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, where he shared some stories of his time with Vince, and how the former Chairman would knock on his door early in the morning to work out. Hogan calls Vince a machine, one who never stops at building WWE into the worldwide phenomenon that it became.

Yes and no. Business wise, the amount of money it generated for him, and where it’s put him in this catbird position, up on this financial pedestal, I understand the security of it. Shocked that he would not be 24/7 involved with the business. That guy never stopped. It was seven days a week. I’d go to Monday Night Raw, and we’d have a post-production meeting at one o’clock in the morning after the show was over. I’d sneak back to my hotel, he’d be banging on my door at 2:30, 3:00, ‘Come on, monster. Let’s go work out.’ Used to drive me crazy. Then he’d sleep for four hours and have another 20-hour day. It was like that every day.

Hogan later talked about Vince’s private airplane, which he referred to as the “slave ship.” He mentions that Vince enjoyed the luxorious lifestyle.

His plane, he had a big extended G4, I used to call it the slave ship. He talked me into going on it and flying to Monday Night Raw, then he’d never let me go home. ‘Oh, come on back to New York for three days. We need to California for a day.’ So I was surprised that he walked away from the lifestyle because that was him, he loved it.

