– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been announced for this week’s “After The Bell” podcast from WWE. This will be The Hulkster’s first appearance on the show.

Hogan will speak with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph about hosting WrestleMania 37 with Titus O’Neil, and more. The show drops every Tuesday morning via Spotify and other podcast platforms.

– The Tampa Bay Sports Commission has launched a WrestleMania 37 website to help fans who are coming to town for The Grandest Stage of Them All next month. The website can be found at WrestleManiaTampaBay.com. You can see their tweet announcement below:

#TeamTampaBay is thrilled to be hosting #WrestleMania in our community for the first time ever! Stay up-to-date on the latest event news, purchase tickets and learn how fans can experience all that Tampa Bay has to offer at https://t.co/WNMnq3msZY! ☀️🌴💪 pic.twitter.com/itkyvrIlxz — Tampa Bay Sports Commission (@SportsTampaBay) March 30, 2021

