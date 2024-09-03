Hulkamania will live forever.

Or at least five more years!

WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently appeared as a guest on the “IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul” podcast and announced that he has signed a new five-year WWE Legends contract.

“Working with Vince (McMahon) for all that time, and now working with Nick Khan,” Hogan said. “I signed a five-year deal. I’m 71 years old in a few weeks.”

Hogan continued, “I signed a five-year deal for the licensing and merchandising stuff, and ambassador stuff, if they need me to do something for WrestleMania. I just love doing it. It’s definitely different.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)