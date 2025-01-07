As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, WWE Hall of Famer and MAGA/Donald Trump supporter Hulk Hogan was booed out of the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA on Monday night.

Hogan, who is a well-known supporter of convicted felon and President-Elect Donald Trump, was booed out of the building during a promo segment where he was attempting to thank the fans and promote his “Real American Beer” brand.

At one point during the promo, there were audible “F*** Hulk Hogan” chants.

When Hogan later appeared in a pre-taped commercial for Saturday’s Night Main Event, the commercial was booed heavily by the fans in the arena.

The negative reactions were covered by Deadline, Newsweek and Variety. You can check out the articles at the links provided.